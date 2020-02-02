Sheriff: Abused toddler dies in the hospital after sustaining severe injuries

HOUSTON, Texas – A toddler hospitalized with severe injuries after suffering abuse has died, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The toddler’s uncle Melvin Omar Morales-Gomez, 27, was arrested and charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury in connection to the abuse of the toddler.

Update: The 3-Year-old was pronounced deceased at 12:11pm today. While we knew this was the likely outcome, it’s always sad when it happens. The little guy never had a chance. May he Rest In Peace. #HouNews https://t.co/17DzguGqtt — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 2, 2020

Gomez made a preliminary court appearance Saturday morning.

His bail was set at $500,000.

On Saturday, prosecutors said his bond was set so high because the child was on life support in critical condition at the time. Now that the toddler has died, it’s unclear if Gomez’s charges will be upgraded.

The abuse incident happened Thursday at a residence in the 11200 block of Fallbrook Drive in northwest Houston, according to authorities.

According to court documents, Gomez told officers he grabbed the toddler, bit his lip so hard it began to bleed and squeezed him tightly. When Gomez realized something was wrong with the child, he called his wife and rushed the child to the hospital.

The child was taken to Kindred Hospital in northwest Harris County around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the child had severe injuries, so doctors at Kindred called for a helicopter to take the 3-year-old to the Texas Medical Center.

A nurse told officials the child suffered several injuries including swelling to the brain, which was not receiving adequate oxygen, a fractured jaw, a broken clavicle and bruising on the chest, forearm and legs.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that the incident is a “horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect of an innocent, defenseless child.”