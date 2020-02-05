KSAT12 GMSA at 9 a.m., February 5, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Top stories this morning, a man who was arrested last week after deputies say he was walking around a North side neighborhood naked has been arrested again.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the people responsible for the slaying of a 31-year-old woman back in 2016.

Joint Base San Antonio will hold a town hall forum today to hear residents’ concerns regarding the possible quarantine zone for those who may be infected with coronavirus at Lackland AFB.

