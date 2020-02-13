Truck wrecked into CVS Pharmacy during attempted smash and grab, Cibolo police say

SAN ANTONIO – Cibolo police are investigating a messy attempted burglary at a CVS Pharmacy that occurred amid a series of break-ins Thursday morning.

Police said around 5:30 a.m., a dark-colored Toyota Tundra truck backed into the front doors of the store located at the intersection of Main Street and Cibolo Valley Drive.

Burglars then attempted to drag the store’s ATM machine out, police said.

The store’s alarm went off and the lights turned on, so the suspects took off empty-handed.

Investigators are now working with surrounding agencies to determine if this break-in is related to other similar burglaries overnight, police said.

