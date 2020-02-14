41ºF

SAPD seeks two men who broke into IDEA Carver Academy last month

Smartphone, iPad taken from the campus

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for two men they say broke into the IDEA Carver Academy on Robinson Place.

Officers said the men took a smartphone, an iPad and other supplies.

Friday will mark one month since the break-in and burglary occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Property Crimes Division at 210-207-7716.

