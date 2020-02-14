SAPD seeks two men who broke into IDEA Carver Academy last month
Smartphone, iPad taken from the campus
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for two men they say broke into the IDEA Carver Academy on Robinson Place.
Officers said the men took a smartphone, an iPad and other supplies.
Friday will mark one month since the break-in and burglary occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Property Crimes Division at 210-207-7716.
SAPD20009666 Burglary of a building 217 Robinson Place January 14, 2020 at 2:29 AM Attempting to identify On January...Posted by SAPD East SAFFE on Thursday, February 13, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.