San Antonio ready to receive quarantined passengers from Diamond Princess cruise ship

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland officials say they are ready to receive an evacuation flight from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, carrying quarantined passengers.

Another flight will head to Travis Air Force Base in California, as announced Sunday morning.

As of 11 a.m., both flights were docked in Tokyo.

Officials with Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Defense announced the passengers will be subject to a managed 14-day quarantine.

HHS says no evacuated personnel will be transferred to any DOD installation if they test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Department of Defense extends JBSA-Lackland quarantine zone availability to mid-March

Anyone that tests positive or becomes symptomatic will be transferred to an off-base facility regulated by the CDC, according to officials.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.