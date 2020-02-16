Teen shot during attempted robbery on Northwest Side, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a teen was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening.

The victim and another teen were reportedly walking down Panda Drive on the Northwest Side when a vehicle with at least three people inside pulled up next to them.

Police tell us the people in the vehicle demanded the teen's belongings and at some point during the altercation, one of the teens was shot in the shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

It's unclear whether the suspects made off with any of the victim's belongings.

The case is still under investigation.