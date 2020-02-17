KSAT12 GMSA at 6, February 17, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today on GMSA, the second plane carrying passengers quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship landed at Kelly Field just before 4 a.m. Those evacuees will be taken to Lackland Air Force Base for a mandatory quarantine.

San Antonio Police and Crime stoppers are asking the public for help in identifying the person responsible for murdering 35-year-old John Burton last January.

They are also asking for help in finding the person responsible for a robbery at a McDonald’s parking lot this past December.

