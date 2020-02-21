Officials: Man charged with assault after getting into fist fight with VIA driver

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of getting into a fist fight with a VIA bus driver is facing an assault charge.

Lawrence Angelo Mattison, 25, is accused of cussing and causing a disturbance when on a bus ride on Wednesday.

When the bus driver asked what was wrong, Mattison shoved the driver down and punched him repeatedly, according to arrest records.

He's also accused of stomping on the driver before he took off.

When officers caught up with Mattison, he allegedly said he did it because he was upset about people talking about him.

He also told officers it was the driver that started the fight, claiming the driver hit him in his chest.

Mattison is now charged with assault on a public servant.