Body found in wooded area was suspect in Subway fatal shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a man found Tuesday in a wooded area near Southeast Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue is that of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Subway employee, police said.

Andrew Munoz, 42, was wanted by San Antonio police after the body of Marisela Cadena was found in a Subway restaurant Friday morning in the 11600 block of SE Loop 410.

Man wanted for fatally shooting ex-girlfriend two days after kidnapping her, McManus says

The restaurant is not far from where the body was found.

Munoz’s manner of death has not been revealed.