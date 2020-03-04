Body found in wooded area was suspect in Subway fatal shooting, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – The body of a man found Tuesday in a wooded area near Southeast Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue is that of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Subway employee, police said.
Andrew Munoz, 42, was wanted by San Antonio police after the body of Marisela Cadena was found in a Subway restaurant Friday morning in the 11600 block of SE Loop 410.
The restaurant is not far from where the body was found.
Munoz’s manner of death has not been revealed.
