Toxic chemicals stored near food, pests lead to low score at NE Side market

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio market on the Northeast Side was ordered to go through a reinspection last month after toxic chemicals were found being stored near food.

Food City, located in the 2000 block of Austin Highway, received a score of 71 after racking up demerits that also included having insects in some of its bakery condiments.

Holes in walls, broken tiles lead to low score at often-cited NW Side Indian restaurant

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District's scoring of food establishments is based on a 100-point demerit system.

The inspection reports, which establishments are required to post in public view, feature a number score at the top and bottom of the front page. A separate placard with the number score and a letter grade (example: 100/A) is also available upon request from the food establishment. Posting the placard is voluntary.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section .

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores.

Other scores this week:

Empire Theater, 226 N. St. Mary’s, 100

Tripoli Mediterranean Grill, 322 Valley Hi Dr., 100

Weathered Souls Brewery Co., 606 Embassy Oaks, 99

El Jalisco Grill & Cantina, 17676 Blanco Rd., 98

Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, 700 S. Santa Rosa, 98

El Farolito, 2409 Commercial Ave., 97

Yaghi’s Pizzeria, 5910 Babcock Rd., 97

Summermoon Coffee Bar, 3233 N. St. Mary’s, 96

Casa Del Kabob, 1027 SW Military Dr., 95

Dunkin Donuts, 14510 NW Military Hwy., 95

Cocina El Jibarazo, 1790 Austin Hwy., 94

Firehouse Subs, 9961 IH 10 West, 93

The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St., 93

Mega Food Mart, 9385 Marbach Rd., 91

Subway, 11330 IH 10 West, 90

April Chinese Restaurant, 2030 S. Alamo St., 89

MS Express, 533 S. Hackberry St., 88

Popeyes, 2107 Culebra Rd., 85

Martin Food Mart, 2113 W. Martin St., 84

Food City, 2020 Austin Hwy. #100, 71

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.