KSAT12 News at 5, March 13, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – We are now in a state of emergency on the national, state, and city level here in San Antonio. President Donald Trump is declaring the Novel Coronavirus a National Emergency.

The list has been growing all Friday afternoon local school districts that have decided to extend their spring breaks by another week.

Fiesta 2020 now pushed back to November 5th through the 15th.

