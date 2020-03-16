SA travelers have mixed emotions about flight transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic

San Antonio – Travelers going to and from the San Antonio International Airport have mixed emotions about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike some airports throughout the nation, San Antonio’s airport is calm and operating as normal because it does not have any direct flights from any international locations other than Mexico, according to airport officials.

Jeanette Torres, who has lupus, said she and her young son is traveling with a face mask just for precaution as they make their way back to Puerto Rico.

“I am worried actually,” Torres said. “My son was out of school and now that it is time to go back, he can’t right now. I just hope everyone is staying safe and being smart.”

Keywon Jackson, another traveler, said he was catching a flight back to Atlanta, which has hundreds of direct flights for international countries, according to officials. Jackson said he is not panicking at this time.

“I’m confused about whether if it is hype or not, but I know for a fact that I don’t think I’ve ever in my lifetime seen something get to the point where it is shutting down the NBA and stuff like that. So, it makes me still take it seriously. My thing is, just get in and get out and don’t linger.”

Haley Eckert flew in from St. Louis and said though she traveled as she normally would, the airport she came from was filled with people wearing masks.

“This woman was sitting next to me,” said Haley Eckert. “She had a mask on and gloves on and she did not put her tray table down. She did not touch anything!”

Jay Eckert, Haley’s father, said he too is not concerned about the coronavirus. However, he did say he is very disappointed in the way shoppers are hoarding certain goods from supermarkets and grocery stores.

“It scares me because if something ever really does happen, the rich are going to take everything and we are all going to be stuck,” Jay Eckert said. “If you don’t have it, you don’t have it. We are not helping each other out and that is a shame.”

His biggest concern is for the elderly shoppers who may be in long lines or without certain goods because of overbuying things.

“It is just sad,” Jay Eckert said. “We should take care of our older people as we have always been taught to but for some reason, it is black Friday every day right now and it is just out of control. It is just not right.”

Moving forward, travelers said they hope people use common sense and return to their normal lives.

“I think it is standard,” Jackson said. “Just stay clean, keep hand sanitizer. Just do anything to stay sanitary for the most part.”

Eckert added jokingly, “Take advantage of the deals and wash your hands!”

The TSA just announced they would be allowing travelers to have four times as much sanitizer as they go through security.

They said the policy of letting people travel with 12-ounce bottles of sanitizer in their carry-on bags will stay in place indefinitely.

