UT Health doctor stresses importance of stay-at-home orders, even on Easter

SAN ANTONIO – Easter will look and feel a lot different for families this year as coronavirus concerns take over everyone’s plans.

While many usually spend the holiday outdoors and with family, Doctor Ruth Berggren with UT Health said it’s important to maintain social distancing measures this weekend.

“Especially after all this period of being apart from one another, there is going to be a tremendous desire to want to get together,” Berggren said. “I must ask people not do it. It’s not safe.”

Berggren said people need to celebrate the holiday with their own family household. She said it is not responsible to visit friends or family in other homes no matter how close the relationship.