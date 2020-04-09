SAQ: Could grocery stores be limited to curbside only?

SAN ANTONIO – SAQ: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in San Antonio, has there been any discussion about shutting down grocery stores and allowing them to only offer curbside service?

According to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the measures of the “stay home, work safe” ordinance are set by the state. Right now, residents are encouraged to stay home and only go out for essentials like groceries and important doctor appointments. He says the city is not allowed to put any more restrictions than the state of Texas has implemented.

“The grocery stores in this city and in Texas, particularly H-E-B have been very proactive in implementing social distancing guidelines,” Nirenberg said.

