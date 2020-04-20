Texas State Parks to reopen Monday for day-use only

AUSTIN, Texas – The state parks of Texas will reopen on Monday for day-use only, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a press release.

New restrictions include requiring visitors to wear face coverings and maintain a six-foot distance from individuals outside their party. Groups of more than five are not permitted, the press release said.

The opening of the parks is a part of a broader effort to begin reopening the state of Texas.

“As we navigate through these challenging times, it is essential that outdoor experiences and opportunities are available for Texas families. We have been diligently working with our partners in local communities across the state to help safeguard our state park visitors, volunteers and staff when they return to Texas State Parks,” said Carter Smith, Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). “During the temporary closure, our State Parks team has been cleaning and sanitizing park facilities, addressing routine maintenance projects, and ensuring requisite safety protocols are in place to ensure visitors have the best possible experience.”

The press release said those interested in going to a state park should check the Texas State Parks Alert Map regularly for the latest information about the status of individual parks as some of them will not be open due to limited staffing and weather conditions.

TPWD said the resumption of overnight camping will be announced to the public once a date has been determined.

TPWD said visitors must pre-purchase and print day-use permits through the Texas State Parks Reservation System before traveling to a park. Day-use reservations can be made online by clicking here.

The press release said visitors planning on coming to a state park are encouraged to bring all necessary provisions, such as hand sanitizer and face masks.

Anyone traveling to a Texas State Park should continue to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) public health recommendations and adhere to strict social distancing and cleanliness standards while in public spaces. Those traveling to parks in rural areas should remember possible limits on available resources and local health care capacities, TPWD said.