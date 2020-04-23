Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio distribute food to needy families

SAN ANTONIO – The Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio is paying it forward after receiving some fresh produce from the San Antonio Food Bank.

The staff at the Boys and Girls Clubs distributed the donated produce and prepackaged meals for children to needy families Wednesday on the West Side.

Another distribution is scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mays Family Clubhouse at 123 Ralph Avenue.

Families do not need to be club members to receive food.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: