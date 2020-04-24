Boys and Girls Clubs donate food to those in need during coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio may not be able to host their Club Kids due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they’re still actively engaged in the community.

On Wednesday, the group fed hundreds of families on the West Side. On Thursday, lines of cars were able to pick up packages of food downtown.

The San Antonio Food Bank provides fresh produce while the club provides dry goods.

You don’t need to be a club member to receive emergency food. On Wednesday, the club is scheduled to distribute food at its clubhouse next to Martin Luther King Park.