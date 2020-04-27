San Antonio woman runs over ex-boyfriend, new girlfriend with car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman suffered a severe leg fracture after her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend ran her over with a car, according to San Antonio police.

Crystalann Reyes was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She’s accused of striking her ex and his girlfriend with her car, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Saturday, Reyes’ ex told police she was parked outside his home. The man got into her car as the two got into an argument. The man left the car and walked back toward the home, where his girlfriend was waiting outside, according to the affidavit.

Reyes drove to the end of the block, turned around, sped up and “intentionally swerved” toward the woman, striking her with the car, according to the affidavit.

As the man was trying to provide aid to his girlfriend, Reyes drove toward them again, striking the man and running over the woman, according to the affidavit.

The woman was hospitalized with a severe leg fracture and laceration to her head, while the man complained of pain to his right leg.

Police searched the crime scene, but couldn’t find Reyes on the day the incident occurred.

Reyes’ bail was set at $50,000, jail records showed.