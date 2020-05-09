Motorcyclist clips curb, crashes off access road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the city’s West Side Saturday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on the access road of Highway 151, not far from the Potranco Road and Ingram Road exit.

According to police, the motorcyclist clipped the curb and crashed into a grassy area off the access road.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. They did not say if they were speeding.

The motorcyclist is in his early 30s and was taken to University Hospital by EMS. Their condition is not currently known.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.