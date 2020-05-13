Driver goes wrong-way, crashes head-on into minivan with family of 5 inside, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver is facing an intoxication assault charge after he drove the wrong way and crashed his vehicle into minivan late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound near Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the sedan was traveling the wrong-way on the main lanes on Interstate 35 southbound when it crashed head on into a minivan with a family of five inside.

Police said a 47-year-old woman from inside the minivan was taken to University Hospital with a broken leg and a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the sedan was also taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The unidentified driver of the sedan now faces an intoxication assault charge, police said.