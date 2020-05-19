Two swimmers who went missing found safely on San Marcos River, sheriff’s office says

Update 4:30 p.m.:

The swimmers have been found safely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Original story:

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two tubers who went missing on Tuesday.

The tubers were on the San Marcos River, downstream from the Sons Blue River Camp, according to a news release form the sheriff’s office.

Deputies are checking all crossings downstream and have dispatched a drone unit to assist in an overhead search.

Additionally, the Texas Department of Public Safety dispatched an aircraft to assist in the search.

The swimmers are described as a male wearing khaki shorts and no shirt and a female wearing a black T-shirt and gray shorts, according to the news release.

Anyone who sees them is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224 or 911 if it’s an emergency.