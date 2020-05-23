VIA administrative employee tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Another VIA administrative employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to VIA Metropolitan Transit officials.

VIA announced the positive COVID-19 case Wednesday, May 20.

The employee works in VIA’s Workers Compensation Office at the VIA Metro Center and is currently recovering at home, according to VIA officials. The employee has had “little to no contact” with the public, officials said.

The employee last reported for work on May 12 and consulted their family doctor on May 18 after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Another VIA operator test positive for COVID-19, bringing total to 7, company officials say

VIA officials said the employee’s work area and other areas within the building have been cleaned and disinfected. Those that may have been in close contact with the employee will be notified.

To date, two administrative employees and seven VIA operators tested positive for the virus so far.

VIA officials said they are in contact with each of the employees and/or their families as they recover from the virus.

VIA employees and customers are urged to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing when utilizing transit vehicles, if possible.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.