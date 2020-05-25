San Antonio born and raised pilot says Memorial Day flyover is incredibly special

SAN ANTONIO – The B-25 is one of four World War II planes that cruised over San Antonio on Monday for a Memorial Day flyover and one of the pilots said he has worked for decades to get to where he is today.

“I went to an airshow when I was young and saw the planes and it just stuck ever since then,” B-25 pilot Vincent Sosa said.

WATCH: World War II warbird planes fly over San Antonio for Memorial Day

Sosa was born and raised in San Antonio and as the flyover is special for our city, it’s also special for him.

“When I was in fourth grade I did a report on the Doolittle raiders and the B-25 and now to fly it is a dream for sure,” Sosa said.

This is the second flyover this month, but it’s going to be much different than the Thunderbirds.

“They were going about 500 knots, we’re gonna be going around 200 mph so that’s why our route is much shorter,” Sosa said.

For the most part the pilots like Sosa will be in the cockpit, but there’s much better vantage points on the plane.

“In the B-25 the best seat is in the nose, the glass nose, you need to get out of the cockpit or wherever you’re sitting and there’s a little tunnel you’re crawling and they’re still working bombsights, it’s pretty cool to be able to get up there,” Sosa said.

As for the reason for the flyover, it’s all about honor and making today special.

“I want to participate in this event that honors the people who gave the ultimate sacrifice for Memorial Day and the people who flew these airplanes who were very young -- 18, 19, 20-year-olds in combat to give us the freedoms we have today,” Sosa said.

Read also: