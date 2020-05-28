San Antonio nurse fighting COVID-19 in New York reflects on experience

San Antonio family shares their experience during COVID-19 while mother is helping in New York – When we talk about heroes on the COVID-19 frontline, we’re talking about people like nurse Shirley SaintLouis.

“I’m that very last person, that this person, you know, before they take their last breath to pray with them, to hold their hands,” said SaintLouis.

Shirley is a San Antonio ICU nurse who’s been in New York City for two months.

SA nurse welcomed back from New York after spending nearly 50 days on the front lines

“There’s been multiple deaths daily,” SaintLouis said.

SaintLouis said what keeps her going is her faith and her family.

“Being out here just makes me realize how precious every moment is,” SaintLouis said.

While SaintLouis is away, her mom is helping take care of her children.

“I communicate with my mom on a daily basis several times per day. We facetime, we talk, we video chat,” SaintLouis said.

Her kids know their mom is a hero, but admit it’s been tough without her. They have been adjusting to learning online.

“I want to be an example to my daughters and show them what it truly means to be a vessel that’s serving that, you know, serving God’s purpose in doing good for people,” SaintLouis said.

WATCH: San Antonio nurse working in NY plans birthday parade for teenage daughter