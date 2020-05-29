San Antonio photographer offering free sessions to teachers and their families

SAN ANTONIO – Over the past month, Hayward Gaude Photography has been offering high school seniors free ‘quick take’ portrait sessions, but now they are giving back to teachers.

“We feel it’s time to acknowledge the incredible work teachers have done during this school year,” Gaude said.

During the months of June and July, Gaude will offer complimentary family portrait sessions to teachers.

Spaces are filling fast, but you can go to the Hayward Gaude Photography website and fill out a form requesting your session.

The portrait session can be used in any way the teacher chooses.

“We believe the teachers in all of the San Antonio school districts have done a phenomenal job to cope with the uncertainty and stress the end of this school year has brought, and we want to offer a gift of appreciation,” Gaude said.