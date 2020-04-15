‘Don’t let the negative be the memory’: Local photography business giving back

SAN ANTONIO – Hayward Gaude Photography is struggling like all other small businesses are during the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, they are still giving back to their customers and the community.

"We're a people business and our mission is to be a legacy photographer, meaning to be there for all the moments in their lives," Hayward Gaude said.

Right now, Hayward and his wife Shannon are wanting to make sure that memories still get to be captured.

"We realized high school seniors are getting robbed," Gaude said. "If they haven't done so yet we'll do a quick take session at no charge and no session fee."

All one has to do is make a reservation right now to save your spot.

Hayward Gaude Photography is also giving back to local heroes with their Portrait for Heroes give away.

This program allows people to gift a full session to an essential worker.

“Let’s say you know a doctor who is working around the clock, we would give them a full session to give to them as an appreciation from both of us for what they are doing right now,” Gaude said.

Even though pictures aren’t being taken right now, Gaude says planning for it in the coming months will hopefully give customers something to look forward to.

“If you’re missing an occasion right now, the fact that we might have to it four or five weeks later won’t matter 20 years from now,” Gaude says. “Let’s get the image.”

