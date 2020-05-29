Tour the grounds of this $5.1 million Texas Hill Country property
Property comes with 1,300 feet of Guadalupe River frontage
COMFORT, Texas – You can tour the grounds of this $5.1 million property in the Texas Hill Country.
Video from Hill Country Photography shows the grounds of this 107-acre property in Comfort, complete with a 1 1/2 mile driveway lined with 56 Crepe Myrtle trees.
In addition to the 1,300 feet of Guadalupe River frontage, this property also has two water wells, a seasonal pond and a windmill.
The listing also includes a 3,200 square foot, four-bedroom home that has two wood-burning fireplaces and a separate guest house.
For more information on the property at 833 FM 473, click here.
