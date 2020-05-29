Tour the grounds of this $5.1 million Texas Hill Country property

COMFORT, Texas – You can tour the grounds of this $5.1 million property in the Texas Hill Country.

Video from Hill Country Photography shows the grounds of this 107-acre property in Comfort, complete with a 1 1/2 mile driveway lined with 56 Crepe Myrtle trees.

Gorgeous $7.95 million mansion for sale in Boerne will make you feel like you’re in Italy

In addition to the 1,300 feet of Guadalupe River frontage, this property also has two water wells, a seasonal pond and a windmill.

The listing also includes a 3,200 square foot, four-bedroom home that has two wood-burning fireplaces and a separate guest house.

Video takes you inside ultra-exclusive, million-dollar San Antonio mansion

For more information on the property at 833 FM 473, click here.