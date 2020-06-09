22 new COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – City officials reported 3,333 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, an increase of 22 additional cases.

No new deaths were announced and the death toll remained at 78.

Of the new cases, four were confirmed in the community, one came from a congregate setting, and the remaining cases are still pending determination.

According to the city’s website, 2,092 of those cases have recovered so far.

The city currently has 35% of staffed beds available and 77% of ventilators.

The case numbers will be updated daily at 7 p.m. on the city’s website, as city leaders have moved the briefings to twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays. We’ll continue to bring updates as they become available.

For more information on the city’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

