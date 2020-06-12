Partner confirmed positive for COVID-19 at Alamo Heights H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B announced Friday that a partner at the Lincoln Heights Market H-E-B in the Alamo Heights neighborhood, located at 999 East Basse Road, has been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

H-E-B reported that all directly affected partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.

The partner was last at the store on June 6, officials said.

“At our stores, we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices, strict sanitation and require the use of masks or facial covering by all our Partners and vendors in customer facing and close contact positions,” H-E-B stated in a press release. “H-E-B requests all our customers to wear masks or facial coverings while shopping in our stores.”

