Man hit, killed by vehicle on access road of Loop 410 identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man hit that was hit and killed by a vehicle on the access road of Loop 410 last week has been identified.

Robert Conde, 40, died from multiple blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m., Thursday, in the 1100 block of SE Loop 410, near Lord Road and Rigsby Avenue.

A woman was driving a red Chevy Malibu southbound when she struck Conde, who was wearing dark clothing in the roadway on the access road, authorities said.

Police said the woman claimed she didn’t see Conde while she was driving.

Another driver also pulled over to collaborate her story to police, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

No charges are pending.

