Bond reduction denied for man who crashed Converse police car

SAN ANTONIO – A man who commandeered and crashed a Converse Police Department cruiser last fall was in court Tuesday for a bond reduction hearing.

Xavier Johnson, 25, is jailed in lieu of bond in three unrelated robbery cases.

Johnsons attorney, J. Charles Bunk, told Judge Jefferson Moore that the bonds were excessive.

“In my motion, I ask the court to reduce bond to $35,000 for each of the 3 robberies,” Bunk said.

Prosecutor Austin Stout asked Moore to consider the Converse case in setting bond in the robbery cases.

“The officer tried to stop him and he ends up dragging this officer in his patrol vehicle, injuring the officer,” Stout testified.

Moore denied Bunk’s motion, saying, “If there is not a condition of GPS, full house arrest, I now add that as a condition of bond.”

The judge set Johnson’s bond at $275,000 for all three robbery cases. He remains jailed in lieu of bond and is awaiting trial in the Converse case.