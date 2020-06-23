79ºF

Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into pole and fence, police say

Crash occurred just after 3 a.m. in 2600 block of Pecan Valley Dr.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Image of a crash into a pole on Pecan Valley Drive.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a pole and then a fence overnight.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from Roland Road and Rigsby Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the male driver for an unknown reason lost control of their vehicle and wrecked.

Police said the crash into the pole has knocked power lines down.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and CPS all have answered the call.

There are no reports of injuries.

