(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN – Guadalupe County will host a free COVID-19 testing site on Friday, June 3 in Seguin.

The mobile site will be available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Max Starcke Park, according to the Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office.

According to a news release, people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can still receive a test.

Registration is strongly encouraged but not required, according to the fire marshal’s office.

Click here to register for a screening.