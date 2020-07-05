Man arrested, charged with aggravated assault after drug deal gone wrong, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault after a drug deal took a violent turn, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ernest Hernandez, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the affidavit states. The incident happened Saturday, June 27 in the 3200 block of W. Salinas.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a trail of blood leading from the sidewalk to the front door of Hernandez’s home.

According to an affidavit, the victim and her boyfriend went to Hernandez’s residence to purchase narcotics. While they were inside, Hernandez pointed the handgun at the victim and accused the two of stealing his wallet, officials said.

Hernandez struck the victim on the head with a handgun and both the victim and her boyfriend ran out of the house, the affidavit said. Hernandez followed and fired several gunshots as the car drove away, according to officials.

Hernandez was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Sunday, according to online jail records.

His pre-hearing is set for August 11.

