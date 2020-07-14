Free money: Stake your claim in Apple, Kotex class-action settlements

SAN ANTONIO – Hello, free money.

Users of various iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models can stake their claim in Apple’s $310 million class-action lawsuit settlement over throttling.

Remember the so-called “batterygate?” The issue in the lawsuit was that Apple was slowing speeds to offset errors caused by aging batteries but not notifying owners.

You qualify to receive $25 per phone if you owned an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before Dec. 21, 2017. You also qualify if you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later.

The website to file a claim is www.smartphonesettlement.com. The deadline is Oct. 6.

You will need to supply the serial number or use the search function if you no longer have that serial number.

You may also be able to pocket some milk money.

Califia Farms settled a class-action lawsuit that alleged the company was deceptive and did not use real vanilla in several products. Those include certain non-dairy coffees, creamers, almond milks and yogurts. If you purchased those products between Aug. 7, 2014, and March 20, 2020, you can file a claim in the $3 million settlement.

With proof of purchase, you may receive up to $15. Without proof, you may receive up to $5. The deadline to file a claim is October 7. The website set up for claims is www.nondairysettlement.com.

You may be able to pump up your wallet if you bought certain CytoSport Muscle Milk drinks or protein powders.

A lawsuit alleges the company made misleading claims about protein content or surrounding the term “lean.” The company did not admit wrongdoing but settled for $12 million.

For ready-to-drink shake products purchased between Jan. 23, 2011, and May 5, 2020, you may receive up to $25 without receipts or more with proof of purchase. For various protein powders purchased between Jan. 23, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2018, you may receive $25 without proof of purchase or more with proof.

The deadline to file a claim is Oct. 19. The website to do that is www.leanproteinsettlement.com.

Ladies, if you bought any of various U By Kotex tampons between March 8, 2013, and Nov. 19, 2019, you qualify to claim part of a $7 million class-action settlement.

You may receive up to $30, and no receipts are necessary. The lawsuit alleged defective products. The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 18. Visit the website www.KotexSettlement.com to submit your claim.

None of these companies admit to wrongdoing by settling these claims.