COVID-19 cases top 36,000 in Bexar County, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – One more person has died of COVID-19 in Bexar County and 393 tested positive for the virus on Sunday, according to the city of San Antonio’s website.

The latest deaths bring the death toll locally to 323.

San Antonio's COVID-19 death toll continues rising. (KSAT)

Since the pandemic began, 36,083 Bexar County residents have been infected.

Officials reported that 1,044 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The tally marked the seventh consecutive day COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined. But experts say there is still a long way to go and that the hospitalizations can grow quickly.

Of those patients, 418 are in the intensive care unit, down one from the day before. COVID-19 hospitalizations make up about a third of the admissions in Bexar County Hospitals.

Officials reported 12% of staffed hospital beds and 46% of ventilators are available in Bexar County as of Sunday.

