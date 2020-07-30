Bexar County Tax Office to stay open but close lobbies: What that means for you

SAN ANTONIO – If you have business you need to conduct with the Tax Office, you can rest easy knowing operations will continue almost as normal -- however, officials said Wednesday, lobbies will now be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti announced the move in a news release, saying it’s a precaution to protect citizens and employees.

Lobbies will be closed to the general public effective Thursday, July 30, for at least one week.

People are encouraged to use online and telephone options whenever possible.

Taxpayers can also drop off motor vehicle or property tax paperwork in the 24-hour drop-boxes at all four locations. Paperwork dropped off will be mailed back within 10 business days.

There’s also a new, three-lane, Southside Drive-Thru at 3505 Pleasanton Road, which will continue to be open weekdays from 8 a.m. till 4:45 p.m., and on Wednesdays until 6:30 p.m.

“Our commercial windows downtown will continue to be open as normal to serve our dealers, full-service title companies, and businesses needing beer and wine permits,” Uresti said.

Property owners are encouraged to pay their taxes by electronic check, which is free, or credit card (which comes with a 2.10% fee) online or by phone at 888-852-3572.

Property tax payment arrangements can be made by contacting an office at 210-335-2251 or by emailing a request to taxoffice@bexar.org.

There is currently no requirement for motor vehicle registrations and title transfers; however, they may still be mailed to the office with payment for processing or deposited in our drop-boxes.

They can be processed at the twenty Full-Service Title Companies listed on the website, as well. Registrations that are current may be completed at HEB or online at www.TxDMV.gov.

