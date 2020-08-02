Two passengers escorted off Delta flight for not wearing face masks, CNN reports

DETROIT – Two people were escorted off of a Delta flight from Detroit to Atalanta for failing to wear a mask, according to a CNN report.

Flight 1227 was en route to Atlanta on July 23 when it was forced to turn around, due to the incident.

“Flight 1227 from Detroit to Atlanta returned to the gate following two customers who were non-compliant with crew instructions. After a short delay, the aircraft departed to Atlanta. The two passengers were removed from the plane,” said a statement from Delta to CNN.

According to the company’s COVID-19 flight policy, “All Delta customers will be required to wear a face mask, or appropriate face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their travel, aligning with best practice guidelines from the CDC.”

If someone doesn’t have a face covering or mask, Delta staff said they will provide one if needed, according to CNN.

“Usage is strongly encouraged in high-traffic areas, including security lines and restrooms,” the company’s policy states. “People unable to keep a face covering in place, including children, are exempt, along with those who have trouble wearing a mask due to an underlying medical condition. Customers are encouraged to communicate their exception with a Delta representative when asked to wear a face covering.”

Delta CEO Ed Bastian spoke with TODAY host Willie Geist on July 22 and said: “If you board the plane and you insist on not wearing your mask, we will insist that you don’t fly Delta into the future.”

Since May 1, Bastian said Delta has enforced facial coverings for all travelers during flights amid the COVID-19 outbreak across the country.

“Well, we’ve been requiring masks since the first of May and we’ve been steadily and rather aggressively stepping up our enforcement of the mask policy,” Bastian said in an interview with TODAY. “You cannot board a Delta plane unless you have a mask on. If you board the plane and you insist that not wearing your mask, we will insist you don’t fly Delta into the future. We already have over a hundred people we’ve put on that list.”

The company also implemented a new procedure last week because they had some customers claim that they have underlying health conditions that makes wearing a mask dangerous, according to Bastain.

To combat this, Bastain said the company has told those individuals that they may not want to fly and reconsider if air travel is the right for of transportation for them.

For a full list of what the company is doing to keep passengers and crew members safe, click here.

Mask on. Seatbelt on. This is the way.



But remember to keep your nose covered. That is actually the way. pic.twitter.com/O85OusVL1V — Delta (@Delta) July 24, 2020

