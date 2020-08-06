Protesters urge Comal ISD officials to push back school reopening date

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – About a dozen teachers and parents gathered in front of the Comal County Courthouse to protest the scheduled reopening of Comal ISD schools, set for Aug. 25.

Although parents can choose between in-person and virtual learning, the protesters said the date should be postponed.

“My concern is the virus is too high in the community and it’s going to spread to our teachers. It’s going to spread to our families and then it’s going to keep bringing more death to our community,” said Olivia Weisinger, a Comal ISD parent.

As of Thursday, Comal County reported there are now 2,313, COVID-19 cases in the area, with the latest 26 new cases. There have been 60 deaths total.

Weisinger’s concerns were echoed by Kate Fraser, a teacher in the Comal Independent School District.

"I don't think that this is something that can be done safely at this point, as much as our district has tried and as much work as our district has put into this plan," Fraser said.

Although the positivity rate fell below 16% to 15.24%, Fraser said, “I just don’t think that it’s possible.”

In addition to an open letter to the district leadership, and appealing to Comal County Commissioners, the group said they will voice their concerns before the school board during a workshop Thursday evening.

A statement from Comal ISD states in part that they have been working diligently to implement all TEA guidelines.

The full statement can be read below:

“Our priorities for returning to school is the education of our students and the health and safety of our teachers, staff and students. To that end, we have been diligently working to implement all of the guidelines outlined for us by the Texas Education Agency.

The positivity data that is being referenced is readily available to all of our parents and can be used by them to make an informed decision for themselves whether it is safe to send their children to school or if they should take the remote learning option that we are providing parents.”

