Man fatally struck by vehicle while crossing a street on North Side identified

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was fatally struck by a vehicle after leaving a store and crossing the street on the North Side has been identified.

The victim has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office as 61-year-old Eduardo Escamilla. The incident happened Friday night in the 3100 block of Blanco Road.

Officials said Escamilla was leaving a store and crossed Blanco Road and Lee Hall Street when a compact car was traveling northbound and fatally struck him.

The driver stopped to wait for the police to arrive, and Escamilla was pronounced dead at the scene.

Limited details were available on the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Kerrville girl, 8, critically injured after suspected intoxicated driver crashes truck into bedroom