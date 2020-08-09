Tarrant County Judge disappointed as Southwest Believers’ Convention draws large, unmasked crowds

FORT WORTH – A five-day evangelical convention in downtown Fort Worth brought in large crowds with very little regard to CDC health guidelines, officials said.

A Tarrant County Judge is now speaking out with disappointment on both the organizers and the attendees at this year’s Southwest Believers’ Convention.

Signs were seen outside of the event, asking everyone to affirm they don’t have COVID-19 or symptoms before entering and that they will wear a mask. However, face masks weren’t consistently worn by eventgoers.

Saturday was the last day for the convention and since it is a religious gathering, it’s protected under Governor Abbott’s executive orders.

