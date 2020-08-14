SAPD: Teen arrested after 72-year-old shot, robbed at park on Mission Reach

SAN ANTONIO – The shooting and robbery of a 72-year-old man who was walking along the river at Mission Reach has led to an arrest.

Juan Macias, 18, has been charged with aggravated robbery and driving while intoxicated following the shooting that happened in broad daylight on Wednesday, online booking records show.

According to an arrest affidavit, the man was walking along the river, near Padre Park, around 5 p.m. when he was approached by three teenaged boys.

They demanded his wallet and keys, police said, but the man refused to give up his belongings and waved his cane at them.

One of the teenagers, who is a minor, shot at the man twice, hitting him in the leg, police said. Macias and another teen grabbed the man’s wallet and car keys before they all fled, the affidavit states.

Read also: San Antonio man accused of recording 8-year-old girl in shower

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots, saw the suspects run to the victim’s 2003 green Ford Explorer, and drive away in it, police said.

The same Explorer was involved in a wreck at 8 a.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes of Loop 410 at Palo Alto Road. Police said several passengers were seen walking away from the scene and two handguns were found.

Macias was identified as the driver and was arrested, police said.

The other teenager was released to his family, but later told police that he shot at the victim twice, the affidavit states. The man was transported to University Hospital and was able to recount the robbery to officers.

Investigators said the teenagers decided to follow the man after they saw him drive up, exit his car and walk down to the River Walk.

Witnesses also said the teenagers abandoned a blue Dodge Dart, which police later discovered as stolen, at the scene.