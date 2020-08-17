‘COVID is the enemy, convalescent plasma is the ammunition': COVID-19 survivors donate to save lives

SAN ANTONIO – Joseph Dorian tested positive for COVID-19 in late March but became seriously ill, and within days he was on life support.

However, he was one of the first patients to receive a convalescent plasma donation. Dorian said it is the reason he is still here.

“Someone took time out of their life to save my life. It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said.

Dorian decided he wanted to donate his plasma to save lives as well. He believes it is the best weapon against the deadly virus.

“COVID is the enemy, convalescent plasma is the ammunition,” Dorian said.

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center need 75 donors every day to meet area demands.

Gabby Anez, a KSAT producer who recently recovered from COVID-19, said it was a surreal experience falling sick from a virus she has written about for months.

“If I’m gonna be part of the numbers, I want to get something out of it,” Anez said.

Anez met the requirements and completed a health screening prior to donating.

She said she wants to help people who may be critically ill with the virus.

“I know with donating plasma, I can help those kind of people, and I can help save a life,” she said.

Anez hopes other COVID-19 survivors will step up to donate.

“This is the perfect opportunity to give back to the community in a moment where everybody needs help,” she said.

Dorian said he is grateful to his donor and shares this message:

“I love you. Thank you. We’re going to meet up one of these days.”

For more information on how to donate, visit the STBTC’s website here.

