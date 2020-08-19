Have what it takes? Bud Light hiring ‘Chief Meme Officer’ to help with seltzer marketing

SAN ANTONIO – Bud Light announced that the beer company is hiring a “Chief Meme Officer,” a paid position—paid in Bud Light Seltzer and $5k per month for three months—to help pull the company out of “the pits of cringe.”

According to the company’s website posting, the long-time beer company has never been great at memes, calling the current memes the company has tried to use on social media “trash.”

We made a great-tasting hard seltzer but honestly our memes are terrible. Time to change that. Apply now to be our #ChiefMemeOfficer. It’s a real job with a salary.



Tag someone who would be perfect for the position.



Apply here: https://t.co/wLJU8cqWQm pic.twitter.com/7LXZOBm8mt — Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) August 18, 2020

“We at Bud Light have created the perfect hard seltzer. It’s five-times filtered, 100 calories, and comes in four delicious flavors,” Bud Light said in a statement. “But we know a hard seltzer is only as good as its memes and, unfortunately, our memes are trash.”

The company said it is looking for someone to help with day-to-day “memeing” and someone familiar with Adobe Photoshop tools.

“We need someone who can change that for us; someone who can pull us out of the pits of cringe, someone who knows how to use the lasso thingy in Photoshop, someone like you. Please help us. Please,” the company said in a statement.

The following is a list of job responsibilities posted by the company:

1. Make at least 10 fire Bud Light Seltzer memes per week.

2. Get paid in Bud Light Seltzer and also real money ($5k per month for three months)

3. Go into your next job interview with Chief Meme Officer on your resumé and LinkedIn.

Start your application by clicking here.