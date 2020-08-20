Arson investigators looking for cause of vacant house fire

SAN ANTONIO – Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a Southwest Side house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at a home on Lark Valley Drive, not far from Walnut Valley and Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the single story home fully-involved. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire officials said the minute they opened their doors at a nearby fire station they could see flames and smoke coming from the roof of the house.

Firefighters spent roughly two hours putting the fire out. They had to tear down the walls in order to keep it from collapsing on them, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is not known. A damage estimate was not released.