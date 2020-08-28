Firefighters stop transformer fire from spreading to nearby gas station, fire officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters had to deal with a fallen utility pole next to a gas line while putting out a transformer fire in parking lot late Thursday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road next to a 7-Eleven gas station.

Firefighters said they believe a vehicle knocked down a utility pole and that it landed on a nearby gas line. Oil from the transformer leaked, causing the flames to spread to a parking lot, fire officials said.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the transformer, but that they originally had to wait for CPS to get the power lines and gas shut off before they could put out the fire.

Authorities said some minor damage was caused to the 7-Eleven sign by the heat of the flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department, and CPS all answered the call.

No injuries were reported.