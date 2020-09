SAN ANTONIO – Protests continued Tuesday following the death of a disabled U.S. Army veteran who was shot and killed by Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies during a mental health call.

Protestors staged themselves outside of the Bexar County Courthouse and called for the end of police brutality.

On Friday, more than 100 people showed up at the Bexar County Jail to speak out in wake of Damian Lamar Daniels’ death.

