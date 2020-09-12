SAPD: Man sexually assaulted child with mental deficiency, giving her STD

SAN ANTONIO – A 25-year-old man has been arrested after San Antonio police say he sexually assaulted a child with a mental deficiency and gave her an STD.

Jesus Gutierrez was arrested Saturday and charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, online court records show. The incident reportedly happened in August.

An arrest affidavit states Gutierrez told police he was lying in bed with the child and that he had gonorrhea. He claimed he got the STD from a bathing incident.

Gutierrez took a Polygraph test and was pressed about what he did to the victim. According to the affidavit, he confessed to sexually assaulting the child.

Medical personnel told investigators the girl had the sexually transmitted disease, and could only have gotten it through contact, the affidavit states.

He is currently awaiting indictment and a pre-trial hearing has been set for Oct. 14.

