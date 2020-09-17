WATCH LIVE: City Council to vote on $2.9 billion FY 2021 budget

SAN ANTONIO – City Council is expected to vote on the $2.9 billion FY 2021 budget during a meeting Thursday morning.

The meeting is slated to begin at 9 a.m., but delays are possible. A livestream of the meeting will be placed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The changes the council is considering in its operating budget are to areas it has focused on as part of the city’s fight through the COVID-19 pandemic: housing, health, and small businesses. But the “defunding” of the San Antonio Police Department, which activists have called for, is not included.

