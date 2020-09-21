Charges dropped against man in face mask dispute with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is no longer facing charges months after he was seen on camera slapping a business card out of the hands of Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Terry Toller, had initially turned himself in on June 25 after reports of his face mask dispute with the county judge at Lowe’s. Toller was initially wanted for assault on a peace officer, but the charge was quickly downgraded to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, that charge was dismissed Friday “in the interest of justice."

On June 24, Wolff was in a checkout line at a Lowe’s store on Interstate 10 and Callaghan when a cashier told Toller that wearing a mask was required in the store.

The customer grew upset, so Wolff intervened. Wolff tried to hand the customer a business card. That’s when Toller slapped the card out of Wolff’s hand.

Toller’s attorney, former district attorney Nico LaHood, had previously said he expected the charges would be dropped.

“There are other aspects that happened in the incident that people are not getting,” LaHood said. “This was taken way out of context ... at the very least, it was handled irresponsibly. At the worst, it was deceptive.”